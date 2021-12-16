The Mount Vernon Mustangs varsity basketball team picked up two wins and a loss last week, improving their overall record to 2-4.
“There were a lot of positives to take away from this week of basketball,” said Mustangs head coach Nate Sanderson. “Obviously, winning our first two games of the year was great.”
Sanderson noted these wins snapped a 14-game losing streak.
“We continue to emphasize sharing the ball and creating for others, and it’s exciting to see us continue to grow in that area,” Sanderson said.
Monday, Dec. 6
The Mustangs kicked off the week when they hosted Regina Catholic Regals
“The week started out with a solid win against Iowa City Regina. We jumped out of the gates quickly building a 16-0 lead before Regina started chipping away. We’ve been in some close games before (Western Dubuque, Williamsburg) but were finally able to close one out late with a big defensive stand on the last possession. The win was also #200 for my career.”
Tuesday, Dec. 7 The Mustangs hosted South Tama the following evening. The Trojans were down 24-1 after the first quarter, and Sanderson said his team “never looked back.”
“We were able to get all of our varsity players into the game, and saw freshman Chloe Meester score the first varsity points of her young career. In total, 10 different players scored in the game,” said Sanderson.
Friday, Dec. 10
The Clear Creek-Amana Clippers proved too much for the Mustangs when the Mustangs traveled to Tiffin to take them on, handing them a 52-41 loss.
“CCA opened the game with a barrage of 3-pointers to build an early lead. After a first quarter timeout, our defense really settled in and gave us a chance to be in the ballgame. We continued to hang around for much of the rest of the night until Clear Creek pulled away late from the free throw line,” Sanderson said.