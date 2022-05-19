The Mount-Vernon Lisbon varsity boys soccer squad took on the Beckman Catholic Trailblazers Monday, May 9, on the road, losing 4-2 and falling to 6-9 overall.

Eli Dickson, a junior, and Tristin Nosbisch, a sophomore, provided the Mustangs with one goal apiece.

The Trailblazers scored all four of their goals in the first half, while the Mustangs scored one in the first, and one in the second.

