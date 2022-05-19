MV-L boys' soccer drop challenge on road By Trent Bowman trent.bowman@wcinet.com trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email May 19, 2022 13 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Mount-Vernon Lisbon varsity boys soccer squad took on the Beckman Catholic Trailblazers Monday, May 9, on the road, losing 4-2 and falling to 6-9 overall.Eli Dickson, a junior, and Tristin Nosbisch, a sophomore, provided the Mustangs with one goal apiece.The Trailblazers scored all four of their goals in the first half, while the Mustangs scored one in the first, and one in the second. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Follow trent.bowman.wcinet.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesHighway 151 intersections on five-year planAnamosa trapshooting: Trap team making a name for themselvesSenior spotlight shining in spring productionZachery J. CarrEli Alger and the Faster Horses music video to be filming locally'The Addams Family'Jones County beef ambassador nominees announcedContractor awarded Booth Street projectGym set for ballotAnamosa girls soccer: Walking off with the win ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.