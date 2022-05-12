MV-L boys' soccer drops three By Trent Bowman trent.bowman@wcinet.com trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email May 12, 2022 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Mount Vernon-Lisbon boys soccer team took three close losses last week, dropping each contest by just one goal, and dropping to 6-8 overall.Monday, May 2First up for the Mustangs was an away game at Cedar Valley Christian. The Huskies won 4-3.Each team scored a goal in the first half, but the Huskies acquired one more than the visiting team in the second, outscoring them 3-2 to secure the win.Mount Vernon-Lisbon received one goal each from sophomore Matthew Mayhew, and juniors Dylan Winker and Ben Nydegger.Tuesday, May 3 The team traveled to South Tama the following evening, falling to the Trojans 2-1.The Mustangs’ only goal came from junior Eli Dickson. Senior goalie Aden Grudzinski had eight saves in the contest.Thursday, May 5The combined-school team hosted the Clear Creek-Amana Clippers two nights later, again coming up short by the score of 2-1. All goals scored were in the first half. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Follow trent.bowman.wcinet.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAnamosa boys track and field - Drake Relays: Remember the nameTruman State University women's golf: Game keeps getting betterSix Republicans battle for shot at representing House District 91Midland girls track and field: Soaring to new heightsFourteen seniors earn biliteracy awards from Mount VernonEli Alger and the Faster Horses music video to be filming locallyErnie Buresh remembered: Banker, philanthropist was key figure in hospital, library projectsGym set for ballotSpringville boys track and field: Dodging the raindrops to get a meet inCelebrating Child Care Provider Appreciation Day Images Videos