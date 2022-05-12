The Mount Vernon-Lisbon boys soccer team took three close losses last week, dropping each contest by just one goal, and dropping to 6-8 overall.

Monday, May 2First up for the Mustangs was an away game at Cedar Valley Christian. The Huskies won 4-3.

Each team scored a goal in the first half, but the Huskies acquired one more than the visiting team in the second, outscoring them 3-2 to secure the win.

Mount Vernon-Lisbon received one goal each from sophomore Matthew Mayhew, and juniors Dylan Winker and Ben Nydegger.

Tuesday, May 3 The team traveled to South Tama the following evening, falling to the Trojans 2-1.

The Mustangs’ only goal came from junior Eli Dickson. Senior goalie Aden Grudzinski had eight saves in the contest.

Thursday, May 5The combined-school team hosted the Clear Creek-Amana Clippers two nights later, again coming up short by the score of 2-1. All goals scored were in the first half.

