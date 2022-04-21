The Mount Vernon-Lisbon boys varsity soccer team took three of their four games last week with home wins on Monday and Tuesday, and taking one of two Saturday in Iowa City.
Monday, April 11MV-L first took on the Maquoketa Cardinals at home, winning 1-0 off of a goal by junior Ben Nydegger.
Nydegger received a corner kick from sophomore TJ Nosbisch, and scored off of a deflection by the keeper in the game’s second half.
“Our corner kicks have been a strength of ours this year,” said head coach Kevin Murray.
Tuesday, April 12 The Mustangs won again at home the following night, defeating the Independence Mustangs 2-0 with a goal in each half.
“Dylan Winkler (a junior) provided a spark that we were looking for at the striker positions, and got his first goal on the season,” said Coach Murray.
“Mathew Mayhew (a sophomore) provided a security goal to secure the win.”
Saturday, April 16The MV-L team lost their first of two Saturday at the Cedar Rapids Men’s Soccer Invite, falling to Class 2A Pella Dutch (No. 6).
“We were on our heels for most of the first half — going against their aggressive offense and against the wind,” said Coach Murray.
“After a scoreless half, we turned the tables and put some pressure on them. We gave them all they could handle, and (freshman) Colin Bentley had a great shot from about 30 yards out that went off the crossbar.
“We were tied 0-0 after regulation and went straight to penalty kicks, which is we lost 5-4 in overtime, hence the 1-0 score in favor of Pella,” Murray explained.
The nightcap Saturday was a 3-1 win over the Cedar Rapids Warriors.
Goals came from (junior) Eli Dickson (penalty kick), Colin Bentley, and Ben Nydegger.
“Our defense allowed the first actual goal against us on a corner kick in the first half and we faced a 0-1 deficit. The team responded with a penalty kick later in the first half for a 1-1 halftime score. We added two goals in the second to take home the win,” said Murray.