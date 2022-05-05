The Mount Vernon-Lisbon boys soccer team dropped to 6-5 last week. The joint school crew started with a win at West Delaware, but lost the next two games they played.

MVL Boys Soccer Aden Grudzinski
Goalie Aden Grudzinski (No. 1) returns the ball to play last week.

Tuesday, April 26The team started things off on a strong note, with a 9-0 win over hosts West Delaware, raising their record to 6-3.

Four Mustangs scored two goals in the effort (Jason Hoagland, JR, Colin Bentley, FR, Ben Nydegger, JR, and Tristin Nosbisch, SO). Senior Mustang Carson Bartelt chipped in with one goal of his own.

Goalie Aden Grudzinski, a senior, had four saves.

MV-L boys scoccer 2 Tristin Nosbisch
Mount Vernon’s Tristin Nosbisch advances the ball down the court.

Thursday, April 28 The next outing for the MV-L was not as successful, as they traveled to Benton to take on the 3-7 Bobcats.

Benton won 2-1.

MVL Boys soccer 4 Matthew Mayhew
Mount Vernon-Lisbon’s Matthew Mayhew (No. 20) advances the ball down the field.

Friday, April 29The Mustangs hosted the Solon Spartans on Friday, falling to 6-5 overall as the visiting team won 2-1 in overtime.

Solon scored a goal in the first, and when Mount Vernon responded with a goal of their own in the third, regulation would end with the pair of teams locked at one.

The Spartans managed a goal in overtime for the win.

