MV-L boys' soccer now 6-5 By Trent Bowman trent.bowman@wcinet.com trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email May 5, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Mount Vernon-Lisbon boys soccer team dropped to 6-5 last week. The joint school crew started with a win at West Delaware, but lost the next two games they played. Buy Now Goalie Aden Grudzinski (No. 1) returns the ball to play last week. Trent Bowman | Staff photo Tuesday, April 26The team started things off on a strong note, with a 9-0 win over hosts West Delaware, raising their record to 6-3.Four Mustangs scored two goals in the effort (Jason Hoagland, JR, Colin Bentley, FR, Ben Nydegger, JR, and Tristin Nosbisch, SO). Senior Mustang Carson Bartelt chipped in with one goal of his own.Goalie Aden Grudzinski, a senior, had four saves. Buy Now Mount Vernon’s Tristin Nosbisch advances the ball down the court. Trent Bowman | Staff photo Thursday, April 28 The next outing for the MV-L was not as successful, as they traveled to Benton to take on the 3-7 Bobcats.Benton won 2-1. Buy Now Mount Vernon-Lisbon’s Matthew Mayhew (No. 20) advances the ball down the field. Trent Bowman | Staff photo Friday, April 29The Mustangs hosted the Solon Spartans on Friday, falling to 6-5 overall as the visiting team won 2-1 in overtime.Solon scored a goal in the first, and when Mount Vernon responded with a goal of their own in the third, regulation would end with the pair of teams locked at one.The Spartans managed a goal in overtime for the win. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Follow trent.bowman.wcinet.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesOn your marks...Prom nightAOW Taylor LuscombKirkwood Community College softball: Starring at the next levelElementary students cracking codeRobert Lee 'Bob' LincolnBone builders athletic class offered by Elite Fitness starting in MayAnamosa boys track and field: Running with the big boysGym proposal the wrong priorityProjects dominate city agenda Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.