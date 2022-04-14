The Mount Vernon-Lisbon boys soccer team split the week last week, with a 2-1 loss Tuesday, April 5, on the road, and a 7-0 win at home on Thursday, April 7.

MVL Boys soccer 1 Dylan Winkler
Mount Vernon’s Dylan Winkler (No. 39) moves the ball against Anamosa last week.

The team traveled to Center Point-Urbana to take on the Stormin’ Pointers Tuesday, but were sent home with a 2-1 loss. CPU has a 7-1 record when facing the joint team dating back to 2011.

MVL Boys soccer 2 Ben Nydegger
Mount Vernon’s Ben Nydegger (No. 17) advances the ball down the field in play last week.

MV-L hosted the Anamosa Blue Raiders two nights later, overpowering their visitors to the tune of 7-0.

MVL Boys soccer 3 Gavin Plathe
Mount Vernon’s Gavin Plathe (No. 25) tries to bring the ball down in play last week.
MVL Boys soccer 4 Colin Bentley
Mount Vernon’s Colin Bentley (No. 14) advances the ball down the field in play last week.

The home team scored four goals in the first half, and three more in the second.

The Mustangs have an 8-4 edge over Anamosa in matchups going back as far as 2011.

The team is now 1-1.

