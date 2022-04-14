MV-L boys soccer split the week By Trent Bowman trent.bowman@wcinet.com trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Apr 14, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Mount Vernon-Lisbon boys soccer team split the week last week, with a 2-1 loss Tuesday, April 5, on the road, and a 7-0 win at home on Thursday, April 7. Buy Now Mount Vernon’s Dylan Winkler (No. 39) moves the ball against Anamosa last week. Daryl Schenapski | Staff photo The team traveled to Center Point-Urbana to take on the Stormin’ Pointers Tuesday, but were sent home with a 2-1 loss. CPU has a 7-1 record when facing the joint team dating back to 2011. Buy Now Mount Vernon’s Ben Nydegger (No. 17) advances the ball down the field in play last week. Daryl Schenapski | Staff photo MV-L hosted the Anamosa Blue Raiders two nights later, overpowering their visitors to the tune of 7-0. Buy Now Mount Vernon’s Gavin Plathe (No. 25) tries to bring the ball down in play last week. Daryl Schenapski | Staff photo Buy Now Mount Vernon’s Colin Bentley (No. 14) advances the ball down the field in play last week. Daryl Schenapski | Staff photo The home team scored four goals in the first half, and three more in the second.The Mustangs have an 8-4 edge over Anamosa in matchups going back as far as 2011. Buy Now Mount Vernon’s Colin Bentley (No. 14) advances the ball down the field in play last week. Daryl Schenapski | Staff photo The team is now 1-1. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Follow trent.bowman.wcinet.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesNew salon holds openingAnamosa girls golf: Sizzling start in the bitter coldEaster activitiesAnamosa girls soccer preview: Experience keys season's successAnamosa boys track and field: Solid outdoor place to startFirst responders honored: Life-saving actions commended in corn spillSolon’s go-to guyMount Vernon, Lisbon Easter Egg dashes next weekendHoyt appointed interim administratorLady Spartans win one drop one on PKs Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.