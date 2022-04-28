The Mount Vernon-Lisbon boys soccer team picked up a win and a loss last week, with their overall record dropping to 5-3.

Tuesday, April 19The team first defeated a challenge at home from the visiting Vinton-Shellsburg Vikings 2-1.

MVL Boys soccer 1 Colin Bentley
Mount Vernon’s Colin Bentley (No. 14) advances the ball down the field in play at home last week.

The first half ended scoreless for both teams, with MV-L receiving goals from Caleb Dausener, a junior, and first year Colin Bentley.

Friday, April 22

MVL Soccer 2 Tristin Nosbisch
Mount Vernon’s Tristin Nosbisch kicks the ball back into play at home play last week.

A trip to Williamsburg to take on the Raiders sent the joint team home with a 2-0 loss.

MVL Soccer 4 Matthew Mayhew
Mount Vernon’s Matthew Mayhew fights for the ball in play at home last week.

The Raiders scored a goal in the first and then the second half, while the Mustangs could not answer either.

