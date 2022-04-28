MV-L boys' soccer splits the week By Trent Bowman trent.bowman@wcinet.com trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Apr 28, 2022 Apr 28, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Mount Vernon-Lisbon boys soccer team picked up a win and a loss last week, with their overall record dropping to 5-3.Tuesday, April 19The team first defeated a challenge at home from the visiting Vinton-Shellsburg Vikings 2-1. Buy Now Mount Vernon’s Colin Bentley (No. 14) advances the ball down the field in play at home last week. Trent Bowman | Staff photo The first half ended scoreless for both teams, with MV-L receiving goals from Caleb Dausener, a junior, and first year Colin Bentley.Friday, April 22 Buy Now Mount Vernon’s Tristin Nosbisch kicks the ball back into play at home play last week. Trent Bowman | Staff photo A trip to Williamsburg to take on the Raiders sent the joint team home with a 2-0 loss. Buy Now Mount Vernon’s Matthew Mayhew fights for the ball in play at home last week. Trent Bowman | Staff photo The Raiders scored a goal in the first and then the second half, while the Mustangs could not answer either. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Follow trent.bowman.wcinet.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Visitors Guide To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesProm nightKirkwood Community College softball: Starring at the next levelElementary students cracking codeOn your marks...Rescue plan recommendation placed on fileAnamosa girls soccer: Complete control from the startState record smallmouth buffalo caught in WapsiAnamosa softball: Watters commits to Missouri Western StateMidland girls track and field: Best meet of the year to dateBoard approves gym petition language Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.