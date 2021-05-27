The Mount Vernon-Lisbon boys’ varsity soccer team wrapped their season the week of May 16, with an 8-2 loss to Marion High School on Tuesday and with Central DeWitt coming out on top 1-0 in Class 2A Substate 4 first round action on Thursday.
The 8-2 win offered a reminder that Marion is now 8-2 overall when facing the Mustangs, stretching back to 2011.
The Mustangs, coached by Kevin Murray, matched the home team with a goal each in the opening half, though Marion went on to outscore MV-L 7-1 in the second half of the contest.
Tristin Nosbisch, a first-year Mustang, scored one of the team’s two total goals. Sage Boettcher, a senior, offered up one assist. Another senior, Ben Moss, provided six saves in the effort.
On the Marion side, senior Levi Murphy was responsible for three of the home team’s goals, while junior Aiden Comried contributed four assists and a goal.
Marion goalie Calen Claypool, a sophomore, had four saves.
Thursday, the team made the journey to Central DeWitt, to take on the Sabers in the Class 2A Substate 4 first round.
The Sabers, the only team to score in the 1-0 game, acquired their goal in the second half.
The loss concluded the Mustangs’ season at 5-12.