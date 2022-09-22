MV-L cross country places second and third trent.bowman.wcinet.com trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Sep 22, 2022 Sep 22, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Mount Vernon-Lisbon cross country squad took part in the Cedar Rapids Invitational last Thursday, Sept. 8, with the girls going on to place second and the boys placing third.The 5,000 meter event went to Ankeny Centennial on the girls side, although the Mustangs had a first-place finish in Lourdes Mason, and her time of 18:07.97.Cedar Rapids Kennedy clinched the top spot for the boys, with Grady Olberding placing the highest for the Mustangs with a fourth-place finish of 16:26.13.Miles Wilson of Cedar Rapids Kennedy had the top time of 15:19.34. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Follow trent.bowman.wcinet.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAnamosa homecomingSpringville volleyball: New No. 1 in 1A?Tenacious, dedicated volunteer passes awayParlor on Main is now OpenMount Vernon Homecoming festivities continue tonightSpringville-Central City cross country: Breakthrough performanceMidland homecoming‘It’s time to keep going:’ Next steps already underway for gymAnamosa passes gym bondAnamosa football: Comeback falls just short Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.