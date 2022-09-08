MV-L cross country places sixth, eleventh By Trent Bowman trent.bowman@wcinet.com trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Sep 8, 2022 Sep 8, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Mount Vernon Lisbon’s Grady Olberding runs earlier this season. --Photos courtesy Mike Cranston Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Mount Vernon-Lisbon cross country squad traveled to Ames Thursday, Sept. 1 to take part in the 54th Kirk Schmalz Invite under cloudy conditions with temperatures in the 80s. Buy Now A group of Mount Vernon-Lisbon girls take off from the starting line at the Mount Vernon cross country meet. --Sun file photo Ankeny Centennial took first place on the girls side of competition, while the Mustangs came in sixth.Addison Dorenkamp, a junior from second-place West Des Moines Valley, took the top spot, finishing the run in 17:31.9.Lourdes Mason, a senior for the Mustangs, captured a second place finish at 17:56.5. Buy Now A group of Mount Vernon-Lisbon girls take off from the starting line at the Mount Vernon cross country meet. --Sun file photo The MV-L boys placed 11th out of 14 teams, with sophomore Grady Olberding turning in the top performance for the Mustangs, placing 18th at 16:13.8.Carson Owens, a senior from Southeast Polk, had the time to beat at 15:26.0. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Follow trent.bowman.wcinet.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesSheriff’s office provides first day escortAnamosa football: Hanging right with No. 2Over The Moon is out of this worldCoggon Celebrates 132nd Harvest HomeMidland football: Check another one off the bucket listBond vote loomsFinal delivery: Mount Vernon postmaster retiresAnamosa volleyball: Bringing the heatMount Vernon new teachers 2022Martins honored as Good Farm Neighbors ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.