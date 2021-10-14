MV-L cross country squad comes in second, third By Trent Bowman trent.bowman@wcinet.com Oct 14, 2021 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Mount Vernon-Lisbon varsity cross country teams placed third (boys) and second (girls) at the Tues., Oct. 5, West Delaware Invite.Head coach Kory Swart had high praise for his runners on both sides of the divide.“Carson Sansenbach became our fifth different number one runner this season,” Swart said. “It really speaks to our pack running, and that anyone can lead us on any given day.”“Carter Hall had his best race of the season as our number two, and I’m looking forward to seeing what he’ll do in the next meet,” said the coach.“Consistency will now become key as we move onto the final chapter of our season,” Swart said of the boys portion of the team.Addressing the girls team, Swart had high praise, as well.“Sierra Snyder broke 22 minutes for the first time in her career, and did a great job as our fifth runner to help the team get second,” said Swart.“Kambree Hulquist has really come on at the end of the season with some incredible time drops. She has had back-to-back personal records, dropping about two minutes off her previous best time.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesCaspers family has record dayMount Vernon Hall of Fame nominees announcedNurse, educator challenging District 4 incumbentAnamosa football: Thrilling trophy triumphSpringville football: Saving the best for lastJohnson takes pumpkin crown: First Minnesota winner since 2014Semifinalist announced in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship ProgramCCA Foundation’s treasurer seeks at-large seatHurt charged with firearms possessionCandidate list set for Nov. 2 city and school board elections Images Videos