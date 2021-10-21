MV-L cross country wraps regular season By Trent Bowman trent.bowman@wcinet.com Oct 21, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Mount Vernon-Lisbon varsity cross country squad competed last Thursday in Solon for the WaMaC Conference Cross Country Meet, with the girls coming in second place and the boys taking fourth. Buy Now Mount Vernon-Lisbon’s Eli Dickson (No. 250) and Carter Hall (No. 254) run at the conference meet at Solon Thursday, Oct. 14. Margaret Stevens | Staff photo “The girls team really had a nice conference meet at Solon by finishing runner-up,” said head coach of both teams, Kory Swart.“We knew that we had top two potential if we ran our race,” he said. Buy Now Mount Vernon-Lisbon’s Klayten Perreault and Luke Stephens race at the conference cross country meet at Solon Thursday, Oct. 14. Margaret Stevens | Staff photo The coach noted that runners Laura Swart and Anna Hoffman earned first team all-conference honors, while Emrie Johnson made the second team all-conference. Buy Now Mount Vernon-Lisbon’s Grady Olberding competes in the Solon meet Thursday, Oct. 14. Margaret Stevens | Staff photo Swart said that while the boys had finished in fourth place, he and the team had been hoping to make the top three in the conference. Buy Now Mount Vernon Lisbon’s Sierra Snyder (No. 241) and Kambree Hultquist (No. 233) race in the Solon meet Thursday, Oct. 14. Margaret Stevens | Staff photo “We had some fine performances, but we left a few races out there that we can improve upon,” said Swart. Buy Now Mount Vernon-Lisbon’s Abbie Moss races at the Solon meet Thursday, Oct. 14. Margaret Stevens | Staff photo He recognized Quincy Happel and Eli Dickson for leading the team, each earning second team all-conference spots. Buy Now The Mount Vernon-Lisbon Cross Country girls at the start line of the Solon meet Thursday, Oct. 14. Margaret Stevens | Staff photo The joint school club would be participating in the state qualifying meet the following Wednesday, which Swart said he felt the kids were “ready to go” for. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesDistrict 4 incumbent seeks to defend seatA challenger for the District 3 seatThe changing corners of First StreetSpringville volleyball: Conference champions, againSpringville football: Just can't stop Luke MensterNurse, educator challenging District 4 incumbentLisbon City Council candidate questionnairesA desire to further improve public education in the districtOIF/OEF Navy vet mounts write-in campaign for Oxford mayorMount Vernon City Council candidates Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.