The Mount Vernon-Lisbon varsity cross country squad competed last Thursday in Solon for the WaMaC Conference Cross Country Meet, with the girls coming in second place and the boys taking fourth.

MVLXC Boys Carter Hall and Eli Dickson
Mount Vernon-Lisbon’s Eli Dickson (No. 250) and Carter Hall (No. 254) run at the conference meet at Solon Thursday, Oct. 14.

“The girls team really had a nice conference meet at Solon by finishing runner-up,” said head coach of both teams, Kory Swart.

“We knew that we had top two potential if we ran our race,” he said.

MVLXc Perreault Stephens
Mount Vernon-Lisbon’s Klayten Perreault and Luke Stephens race at the conference cross country meet at Solon Thursday, Oct. 14.

The coach noted that runners Laura Swart and Anna Hoffman earned first team all-conference honors, while Emrie Johnson made the second team all-conference.

MVL XC Olberding
Mount Vernon-Lisbon’s Grady Olberding competes in the Solon meet Thursday, Oct. 14.

Swart said that while the boys had finished in fourth place, he and the team had been hoping to make the top three in the conference.

MVL XC Snyder Hultquist
Mount Vernon Lisbon’s Sierra Snyder (No. 241) and Kambree Hultquist (No. 233) race in the Solon meet Thursday, Oct. 14.

“We had some fine performances, but we left a few races out there that we can improve upon,” said Swart.

MVL XC Girls Moss
Mount Vernon-Lisbon’s Abbie Moss races at the Solon meet Thursday, Oct. 14.

He recognized Quincy Happel and Eli Dickson for leading the team, each earning second team all-conference spots.

MVLXC Girls start
The Mount Vernon-Lisbon Cross Country girls at the start line of the Solon meet Thursday, Oct. 14.

The joint school club would be participating in the state qualifying meet the following Wednesday, which Swart said he felt the kids were “ready to go” for.

