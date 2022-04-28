The Mount Vernon-Lisbon girls soccer team improved to 5-1 overall last week with two road wins, placing them just behind Solon in the WaMaC-East standings.

Senior standout Maia Bentley “had a great week,” according to MV-L head coach Jenna Hindman, with seven goals scored and four assists.

Tuesday, April 19The team first headed to Vinton-Shellsburg, defeating the Vikings 4-2.

Bentley provided three of the squad’s four goals, and provided an assist in the victory.

Sophomore Kennedy Moore provided the fourth goal.

“It was a good battle against Vinton-Shellsburg early in the week,” Hindman said.

“I’m proud of the girls for not giving up after Vinton answered our first two goals.”

Friday, April 22 The MV-L team headed to Williamsburg on Friday, winning handily 7-0.

Bentley was again instrumental, providing four goals and three assists.

Anna Hoffman, a senior, chipped in two goals, while fellow senior McKenzie Rentschler added one.

