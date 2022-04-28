MV-L girls' soccer improves to 5-1 By Trent Bowman trent.bowman@wcinet.com trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Apr 28, 2022 Apr 28, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Mount Vernon-Lisbon girls soccer team improved to 5-1 overall last week with two road wins, placing them just behind Solon in the WaMaC-East standings.Senior standout Maia Bentley “had a great week,” according to MV-L head coach Jenna Hindman, with seven goals scored and four assists.Tuesday, April 19The team first headed to Vinton-Shellsburg, defeating the Vikings 4-2.Bentley provided three of the squad’s four goals, and provided an assist in the victory.Sophomore Kennedy Moore provided the fourth goal.“It was a good battle against Vinton-Shellsburg early in the week,” Hindman said.“I’m proud of the girls for not giving up after Vinton answered our first two goals.”Friday, April 22 The MV-L team headed to Williamsburg on Friday, winning handily 7-0.Bentley was again instrumental, providing four goals and three assists.Anna Hoffman, a senior, chipped in two goals, while fellow senior McKenzie Rentschler added one. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Follow trent.bowman.wcinet.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Visitors Guide To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesProm nightKirkwood Community College softball: Starring at the next levelElementary students cracking codeOn your marks...Rescue plan recommendation placed on fileAnamosa girls soccer: Complete control from the startState record smallmouth buffalo caught in WapsiAnamosa softball: Watters commits to Missouri Western StateMidland girls track and field: Best meet of the year to dateBoard approves gym petition language Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.