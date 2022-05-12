MV-L girls' soccer now 12-1 By Trent Bowman trent.bowman@wcinet.com trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email May 12, 2022 13 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Mount Vernon-Lisbon girls soccer team continued their winning streak for three more games last week, improving to 12-1 and taking a commanding lead over Solon at the top of the WaMaC-East roost.The Mustangs have won every game they’ve played since losing their first.Monday, May 2The team traveled to take on the Cedar Valley Christian Huskies, beating the home team 4-0.One goal came in the first half of the contest, while the team poured three more in in the second.Tuesday, May 3 The next night, the Mustangs played host to the South Tama Trojans, coming out on top 10-0, scoring five goals per half.Thursday, May 5A solitary kick made all the difference in the third game of the week, with the Mustangs winning it 1-0 at Clear Creek-Amana.Sophomore Kennedy Moore scored a goal in the first two minutes of the game.“It was an excellent goal by Kennedy Moore, who has grown so much in the last year, and is going to be a good leader for this team next year,” said head coach Jenna Hindman.Hindman said the highlight of the week was the “grit and determination” her team showed to defend their 1-0 lead for 78 minutes.The team “did not let up the whole game,” said Hindman. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Follow trent.bowman.wcinet.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAnamosa boys track and field - Drake Relays: Remember the nameTruman State University women's golf: Game keeps getting betterSix Republicans battle for shot at representing House District 91Midland girls track and field: Soaring to new heightsFourteen seniors earn biliteracy awards from Mount VernonEli Alger and the Faster Horses music video to be filming locallyJones County beef ambassador nominees announcedErnie Buresh remembered: Banker, philanthropist was key figure in hospital, library projectsGym set for ballotAthletes of the Week, Keely Franck and Jaden Benesh Images Videos