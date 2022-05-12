The Mount Vernon-Lisbon girls soccer team continued their winning streak for three more games last week, improving to 12-1 and taking a commanding lead over Solon at the top of the WaMaC-East roost.

The Mustangs have won every game they’ve played since losing their first.

Monday, May 2The team traveled to take on the Cedar Valley Christian Huskies, beating the home team 4-0.

One goal came in the first half of the contest, while the team poured three more in in the second.

Tuesday, May 3 The next night, the Mustangs played host to the South Tama Trojans, coming out on top 10-0, scoring five goals per half.

Thursday, May 5A solitary kick made all the difference in the third game of the week, with the Mustangs winning it 1-0 at Clear Creek-Amana.

Sophomore Kennedy Moore scored a goal in the first two minutes of the game.

“It was an excellent goal by Kennedy Moore, who has grown so much in the last year, and is going to be a good leader for this team next year,” said head coach Jenna Hindman.

Hindman said the highlight of the week was the “grit and determination” her team showed to defend their 1-0 lead for 78 minutes.

The team “did not let up the whole game,” said Hindman.

