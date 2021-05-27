The Mount Vernon-Lisbon varsity girls won a decisive 6-0 contest May 18 against a Marion team that had been on a roll, and they dropped a 1-0 decision May 21.
Both games were held at the Cornell soccer field.
Tuesday, the Mustangs, coached by Jenna Hindman, battled rainy conditions and slippery grass to sink the visiting Marion team.
The Mustangs scored five goals in the first half, with one more in the second. Senior Emma Rodman provided three of the six goals, with junior Maia Bentley chipping in two, along with an assist.
Avery Plathe, another Mustang junior, was the team’s other scorer, booting it into the net to make it 3-0 with 22:27 left in the first half.
Less than a minute later, Bentley made it 4-0 with a goal at 21:34 remaining.
Bentley was at it again after about 10 minutes to make it 5-0 with 11:06 to go in the opening half.
The Mustangs were able to fire off more than twice the number of shots Marion did, at 34-15.
This kept Marion’s goalie, sophomore Anna Tuuri, very busy, as she came up with 20 saves.
The Mustang goalie, senior Paige Roos, had 11 saves in the win.
Friday’s game against visiting Iowa City High featured fewer fireworks, with the Mustangs losing 1-0 when Iowa City scored in the second half.
Roos again had 11 saves in the goalie position.
The loss dropped the Mustangs to a record of 15-2.
Postseason action was to begin this week and Mount Vernon received a first-round bye. The Mustangs are scheduled to host the winner between Marion and Washington High School, June 2. The winner in that match will play for the regional title June 4.