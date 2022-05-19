The Mount Vernon-Lisbon varsity girls team advanced to 15-1 overall last week, with another three wins, all played at home.
The team outscored their opponents for the week 20-3.
The Mustangs still sit on top of the WaMac-East rankings, with Solon still in second place as the regular season prepares to wrap.
Tuesday, May 10The first win of the week came in the form of a 7-1 victory over the Union Community Knights.
The Knights scored their solo point in the second half of the game. The Mustangs scored six in the first, with one more in the second. Maia Bentley provided three of the team’s goals, while Avery Plathe, Anna Hoffman, Josie Niehaus, and Clare Nydegger each chipped in one apiece.
Thursday, May 12 The team played host to Beckman Catholic two nights later, defeating the Trailblazers 6-1.
The first half ended with a Mustang lead of 2-0, while MV-L outscored their opponents 4-1 in the second half.
Anna Hoffman scored three of the team’s six goals.
Bentley, Niehaus, and Nydegger chipped in one each.
Saturday, May 14The Mustangs completed their week with a 7-1 win over Regina Catholic. Bentley was again very productive for the team, with three goals and three assists in the effort. Niehaus added two goals, while Hoffman and Nydegger added one apiece.