Accolades poured in for the Mount Vernon-Lisbon girls’ soccer team at the conclusion of the season, with multiple players named to all-conference and all-district teams.
Two players — Maia Bentley and Sydney Shultz — earned all-state nods.
Members of the Mount Vernon girls’ soccer team were well represented on the WaMaC East Division All Conference Girls Soccer team.
Conference player of the year was Maia Bentley of Mount Vernon.
Named to the first team in all-conference were Maia Bentley, Sydney Shultz, Emma Rodman and Anna Hoffman.
On the second team were Paige Roos, Avery Plathe and Sabrina Bleile.
Receiving WaMaC recognition awards were Madi Cranston and Chiara Blythe.
The Mount Vernon-Lisbon girls’ soccer team was also represented on the Class 2A East All-district teams for the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.
Bentley and Shultz were both named to the All-District first team by the ICGA. On second team, Hoffman and Rodman were named as was Roos as goalkeeper.
The squad also had accolades from the All-State team from the IGCA.
Again, Bentley was selected for the first team for Class 2A All-State team.
Shultz was named to the Class 2A All-State second team.
Bentley’s accolades continued with her being named named first team for the Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association All-State team for Class 2A players.