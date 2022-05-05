The Mount Vernon-Lisbon girls’ soccer team won all four contests they entered last week, while senior standout Maia Bentley crossed the career 100-goal mark, which is, as coach Jenna Hindman pointed out, even more impressive when considering Covid canceled an entire season two years ago.
The Mustangs turned their four wins into a 9-1 record, Friday dramatically unseating Solon from the top of the WaMaC-East when they defeated them 1-0 at Solon.
“What a great week for Mustang soccer,” Hindman marveled.
“I’m excited for Maia hitting that benchmark, and excited for the entire team and their efforts this week to move to the top of the conference,” she said.
“The team is feeling good, and excited going into next week.”
Monday, April 25The week began with the first of two home games in as many days, as the Mustangs defeated the Anamosa Blue Raiders 10-0.
Bentley scored three of the team’s goals, as did her teammate and fellow senior, Annie Hoffman.
Tuesday, April 26 The following night the Mustangs hosted West Delaware, and beat them by the same score of 10-0.
Bentley scored three goals in the game, but, more significantly, she scored her 100th goal in the first half, and was surrounded by her team congratulating the accomplishment. Not content to stop there, she scored another goal shortly after.
Thursday, April 28After resting Wednesday, the girls were again at home Thursday night, sending home the Benton Bobcats with a 6-0 loss.
Three games into the week, the MV-L team had outscored their opponents 26-0.
Bentley again led the team in scoring, with two goals, while she had help from four teammates, junior Lilly See, senior Anna Hoffman, sophomore Kennedy Moore, and freshman Clare Nydegger.
Freshman goalie Cana Safo had three saves for the MV-L team.
Friday, April 29Friday’s road game with Solon unseated the Spartans from the top of the WaMaC-East, with the Mustangs now 9-1, while Solon dropped to 9-2 and second place.
The visiting team scored the game’s lone goal in the second half.