The Mount Vernon-Lisbon varsity girls soccer team improved to 3-1 last week with a Monday win at home, Tuesday victory on the road, and a Thursday night win at Cedar Rapids Washington for the hat trick.
“The win against Independence was huge,” said Mount Vernon-Lisbon head coach Jenna Hindman of the Tuesday night 2-1 win. “The girls worked very hard, and I was very proud of the performance that night.”
Monday, April 11The Mustangs hosted the Maquoketa Cardinals on a postcard-perfect Monday afternoon, unloading seven uncontested goals in the first half and another goal in the second to win the day 8-0.
MV-L standout senior Maia Bentley scored four of the team’s goals, as well as chipping into the effort with two assists.
Freshman goalie Cana Safo helped the team with four saves for the game.
Tuesday, April 12 The team traveled to take on the Independence Mustangs the following day, coming out triumphant with a 2-1 win.
MV-L standout Maia Bentley provided her team’s two goals, both in the second half.
A goal from Independence wasn’t enough to offset the pair of scores, and the visiting MV-L team took home another win.
Independence sophomore Easten Miller scored the loan goal for the home team.
Thursday, April 14The last game of the week for the Mustangs produced another 8-0 victory, as the team again took to the road to challenge the Cedar Rapids Washington Warriors.
Maia Bentley again proved instrumental, scoring four goals and providing two assists.