MV-L girls soccer wraps 17-2 By Trent Bowman trent.bowman@wcinet.com trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Jun 2, 2022 20 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Now Mount Vernon’s Kennedy Moore (No. 23) advances the soccer ball down the court. --Photo courtesy Mike Cranstron The Mount Vernon-Lisbon varsity girls soccer season came to an end last week, with a second-round loss to North Scott in Class 2A regional action Thursday, May 26.Tuesday, May 24First up for the Mustangs was a 10-0 win over Burlington at home Tuesday. The win improved the team’s record to 17-1.Senior Maia Bentley scored four goals, and had two assists.Freshman goalie Cano Safo had three saves in the win. Buy Now Mount Vernon-Lisbon’s Claire Nydegger (No. 33) prepares for a kick at North Scott. --Photo courtesy Mike Cranston Thursday, May 26The season would come to an end two days later, on the road to face the North Scott Lady Lancers.The Lancers took the contest 6-1.Maia Bentley provided the Mustangs with their only goal in her final performance.Anna Hoffman had an assist. Buy Now Maia Bentley gets tangled up with a defender in play last week. Trent Bowman | Staff photo The loss ended the team’s season at 17-2, with their only losses being their first and final games, with 17 straight wins in between.“I’m super proud of the girls,” said head coach Jenna Hindman. Despite having “lots of new players,” she said, the team was “able to end 17-2 as conference champs.”Hindman said she will be taking “lots of good memories from this season” with her. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Follow trent.bowman.wcinet.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesMount Vernon retirees number 12 educatorsSpringville girls track and field - Kennady Breitfelder 1A 100/200-meter dash: Just happy to be competing at stateMemorial Day ceremonies planned for MV, LisbonMemorial Day ceremoniesSpringville girls track and field - Nia Howard 1A 400 dash/400 hurdles: Adding another 400 eventAnamosa girls golf: Climbing the standingsAnamosa baseball: Finishing with a big bangMidland baseball preview: Continuing to take steps as a programMemorial Day marked in fullJones County Supervisor District 3 primary Images Videos