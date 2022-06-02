MV Girls Soccer Kennedy Moore
Mount Vernon’s Kennedy Moore (No. 23) advances the soccer ball down the court.

The Mount Vernon-Lisbon varsity girls soccer season came to an end last week, with a second-round loss to North Scott in Class 2A regional action Thursday, May 26.

Tuesday, May 24

First up for the Mustangs was a 10-0 win over Burlington at home Tuesday. The win improved the team’s record to 17-1.

Senior Maia Bentley scored four goals, and had two assists.

Freshman goalie Cano Safo had three saves in the win.

Mount Vernon-Lisbon’s Claire Nydegger (No. 33) prepares for a kick at North Scott.

Thursday, May 26

The season would come to an end two days later, on the road to face the North Scott Lady Lancers.

The Lancers took the contest 6-1.

Maia Bentley provided the Mustangs with their only goal in her final performance.

Anna Hoffman had an assist.

Maia Bentley gets tangled up with a defender in play last week.

The loss ended the team’s season at 17-2, with their only losses being their first and final games, with 17 straight wins in between.

“I’m super proud of the girls,” said head coach Jenna Hindman. Despite having “lots of new players,” she said, the team was “able to end 17-2 as conference champs.”

Hindman said she will be taking “lots of good memories from this season” with her.

