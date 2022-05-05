MV-L girls' tennis crew has 3-0 week By Trent Bowman trent.bowman@wcinet.com trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email May 5, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Mount Vernon-Lisbon varsity tennis team rolled over three opponents last week to improve to 6-1.Monday, April 25 Buy Now Mount Vernon-Lisbon's Libby Ddix returns a volley in play at home last week. Trent Bowman | Staff photo A 9-0 home win over the visiting South Tama Trojans began the team’s week, which dropped the Trojans to 0-6 overall and saw the Mustangs improve to 4-1.Tuesday, April 26The following night the team hosted the Maquoketa Cardinals on MV-L’s Senior Night. The home team won 7-2.Thursday, April 28The squad capped the week with a narrow 5-4 over rivals Independence Mustangs at Independence. Buy Now Mount Vernon-Lisbon's Lauren Swartzendruber catches up to a tennis ball in play at home last week. Trent Bowman | Staff photo Both teams entered the match with 5-1 records, and MV-L’s win put them at 6-1, while Independence fell to 5-2. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Follow trent.bowman.wcinet.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesOn your marks...Prom nightAOW Taylor LuscombKirkwood Community College softball: Starring at the next levelElementary students cracking codeRobert Lee 'Bob' LincolnBone builders athletic class offered by Elite Fitness starting in MayAnamosa boys track and field: Running with the big boysGym proposal the wrong priorityProjects dominate city agenda Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.