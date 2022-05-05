The Mount Vernon-Lisbon varsity tennis team rolled over three opponents last week to improve to 6-1.

Monday, April 25

MVL Tennis 4 Libby Dix
Mount Vernon-Lisbon's Libby Ddix returns a volley in play at home last week.

A 9-0 home win over the visiting South Tama Trojans began the team’s week, which dropped the Trojans to 0-6 overall and saw the Mustangs improve to 4-1.

Tuesday, April 26The following night the team hosted the Maquoketa Cardinals on MV-L’s Senior Night. The home team won 7-2.

Thursday, April 28The squad capped the week with a narrow 5-4 over rivals Independence Mustangs at Independence.

MVL Tennis 3 Lauren Swartzendruber
Mount Vernon-Lisbon's Lauren Swartzendruber catches up to a tennis ball in play at home last week. 

Both teams entered the match with 5-1 records, and MV-L’s win put them at 6-1, while Independence fell to 5-2.

