The joint Mount Vernon-Lisbon girls tennis team took part in the 2022 WaMaC Conference Tennis Tournament at South Tama Tuesday, May 3, taking third place out of five teams.

Independence ruled the meet with a 37, with Marion coming in second with 33. MV-L scored 28 points.

Earning wins in singles for Mount Vernon was Camryn Streicher, Macy Eskelsen, and Jordan Bleile.

The double teams of Brooke Schurbon and Streicher, Eskelsen and Lauren Swartzendruber, and Kasia Weibel and Kelsey Kamerling each earned wins as well for the team.

