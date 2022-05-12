MV-L girls tennis place third at conference tourney By Trent Bowman trent.bowman@wcinet.com trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email May 12, 2022 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The joint Mount Vernon-Lisbon girls tennis team took part in the 2022 WaMaC Conference Tennis Tournament at South Tama Tuesday, May 3, taking third place out of five teams.Independence ruled the meet with a 37, with Marion coming in second with 33. MV-L scored 28 points.Earning wins in singles for Mount Vernon was Camryn Streicher, Macy Eskelsen, and Jordan Bleile.The double teams of Brooke Schurbon and Streicher, Eskelsen and Lauren Swartzendruber, and Kasia Weibel and Kelsey Kamerling each earned wins as well for the team. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Follow trent.bowman.wcinet.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAnamosa boys track and field - Drake Relays: Remember the nameTruman State University women's golf: Game keeps getting betterSix Republicans battle for shot at representing House District 91Midland girls track and field: Soaring to new heightsFourteen seniors earn biliteracy awards from Mount VernonEli Alger and the Faster Horses music video to be filming locallyErnie Buresh remembered: Banker, philanthropist was key figure in hospital, library projectsGym set for ballotSpringville boys track and field: Dodging the raindrops to get a meet inCelebrating Child Care Provider Appreciation Day Images Videos