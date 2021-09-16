The Mount Vernon-Lisbon varsity cross country team participated in two invitationals in the past week, placing sixth and eighth at the Cedar Rapids Invite Thursday, Sept. 9 before taking first place at the Benton Invite two days later.
Thurs. Sept. 9The team participated in the Cedar Rapids Invitational, with the boys coming in sixth place, and the girls placing eighth.
Iowa City West took first in the girls competition.
Laura Swart, a junior, placed third, the highest placement for the Mustangs for the night, in the 5k run with a time of 19:21.55. It was enough for a school record, besting the time of 19:25 set by Maren Jeppson in 2015.
Anna Hoffman, a senior, placed 12th with a time of 20:14.39.
Iowa City High took first place in the boys competition.
Junior Krob was the highest-placing for the boys, clocking in at 17:35.33, finishing 14th place. Quincy Happel placed 15th with 17:35.59.
“The Cedar Rapids meet was highly competitive with primarily 4A schools in attendance,” said head coach Kory Swart.
“The course was flat, hard, and fast, so we had many PRs (personal records) on the team. They did a great job of taking advantage of the course and competition.
“We were hoping to be in the top five on both the boys and girls side, but just missed finishing sixth and eighth, respectively. So the challenge for us is to continue to improve,” Swart said.
“On the boys side, we have had a different number one runner at each of our three meets this year. We really have a great pack running team, and so that’s not really surprising. What I’m hoping for is that someone starts to emerge who wants to take this team to the next level,” said the coach.
Sat. Sept. 11Both teams traveled to the Benton Cross Country Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 11, and both took the top spot.
“That was super exciting for our program,” said Swart.
“It’s very tough to win meets, and they did a wonderful job yesterday on a short turn around,” he said.
Laura Swart took first place at the invite, with a time of 19:21.55. Anna Hoffman came in second with 20:14.39.
“Those two have really set the tone for the girls this season,” Coach Swart said.
Eli Dickson placed third, the highest placement for the boys, with a time of 18:06.20.
The teams will next compete Monday, Sept. 20, at Solon.