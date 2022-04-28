The Mount Vernon-Lisbon girls tennis team improved to 3-1 last week with a 6-3 win at Maquoketa Tuesday, Apr. 19 before brushing off a challenge Thursday night from the visiting Marion Wolves 7-2.

Tuesday, April 19In Tuesday’s match, the Mustangs saw wins in the solo contest from Brooke Schurbon, Camryn Streicher, Macy Eskelsen, and Lauren Swartzendruber.

The team also saw doubles wins from Schurbon and Streicher and Eskelsen and Swartzendruber.

Thursday, April 21The Mount Vernon squad saw wins from Streicher, Eskelsen, Swartzendruber, Jordan Bleile, Kasia Weibel.

The squad also saw doubles wins from Eskelsen and Swartzendruber, and Weibel and Kelsey Kamerling.

