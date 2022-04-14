MV-L tennis squad defeats Marion By Trent Bowman trent.bowman@wcinet.com trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Apr 14, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Mount Vernon-Lisbon girls tennis squad found continued success Monday, Apr. 4 in Marion, defeating the Marion Wolves 7-2.“We played really well,” said head coach Crystal Eskelsen.“We started the meet with doubles and our team looked good from the bounce. We swept all three of the doubles matches, and looked good doing it,” Eskelsen said. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Follow trent.bowman.wcinet.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesNew salon holds openingAnamosa girls golf: Sizzling start in the bitter coldEaster activitiesAnamosa girls soccer preview: Experience keys season's successAnamosa boys track and field: Solid outdoor place to startFirst responders honored: Life-saving actions commended in corn spillSolon’s go-to guyMount Vernon, Lisbon Easter Egg dashes next weekendHoyt appointed interim administratorLady Spartans win one drop one on PKs Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.