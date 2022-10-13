Amelia Kibbie
Amelia Kibbie

The Mount Vernon City Council approved the selection of Lisbon resident Amelia Kibbie as the city’s Poet Laureate for another year (2023) at the Oct. 3 meeting. Normally a two-year term, Kibbie was asked to serve an additional year so she could implement programs that were cancelled due to COVID.

Kibbie, a 2002 graduate of Mount Vernon High School, is an English teacher, instructional coach and MTSS interventionist at Lisbon High School. Kibbie’s short stories and poems as well as a novel, Legendary (2019) have been published. She also blogs at akibbie.wordpress.com and her website is hosted at ameliakibbie.com.

