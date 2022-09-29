The sand volleyball courts project finished construction earlier this fall, and has been used by Mount Vernon players this fall.

Ribbon cutting


Mount Vernon senior volleyball players (including Kameron Brand, Emma Meester, Parker Whitham, Taite Johnson, Kia McNeal, Kyla Vaughn) and head coach Maggie Willems hold the ribbon as senior Madeleine Miller cuts the ribbon Friday, Sept. 23.

Mount Vernon volleyball coach Maggie Willems explained the idea was to help players in Mount Vernon gain needed experience in the sport.

