Mount Vernon softball swept their opponents in in play last week, including picking up wins against Vinton-Shellsburg 10-0 and 7-1, against cross-town rival Lisbon 4-0 and two wins against Maquoketa 4-3 and 3-0.
Monday, May 23The Mustangs stampeded past Vinton-Shellsburg 10-0 and 7-1 in two games played at Vinton Monday, May 23.
In the first game, the Mustangs added 1 run at the bottom of the first and 3 runs at the bottom of the second inning. The bats kept swinging for the Mustangs in the fourth and fifth, when the team added 3 more points each inning to take the game 10-0.
In the second game, Mount Vernon won 7-1.
Mount Vernon got off to their lead with 3 runs in the third inning, Vinton-Shellsburg answered back with a single run in the fourth inning, and Mount Vernon added 3 more runs at the top of the fourth inning. The Mustangs added another run at the bottom of the sixth inning.
Vinton-Shellsburg didn’t add any more runs in the top of the seventh inning.
Wednesday, May 25On Wednesday, Mount Vernon won against Lisbon 4-0.
The Mustangs got off to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, batting in two runs against Lisbon. The Mustangs added 2 more runs between the end of the first inning and the middle of the sixth inning.
Pitcher Jenna Sprague went for nine strikeouts between the end of the second inning to the sixth inning.
Friday, May 27The Mustangs hosted Maquoketa Friday, May 27, where they won 4-3 and 3-0.
The Cardinals got off to an early lead, landing 3 runs in the second inning.
The Mustangs answered in the third inning with 2 runs, to shorten the lead to 3-2 for the Cardinals.
At the end of the fourth inning, the Mustangs had tied the game 3-3.
That tie was carried for the next four innings.
In the ninth inning, Sprague struck out the side, and the Mustangs added 1 more run to their totals.
The Mustangs didn’t give the Cardinals a chance to put points on the board in the second outing against the Cardinals, getting off to an early lead in the second inning 1-0.
The Mustangs added 2 more runs in the fifth inning, to give them a 3-0 lead.
The Cardinals weren’t able to add any more runs in the next innings, giving the Mustangs the 3-0 win.
The Mustangs sit with a 4-0 record in the WAMAC conference with the wins over Vinton-Shellsburg and Maquoketa.