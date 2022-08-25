MV volleyball anticipates success By Trent Bowman trent.bowman@wcinet.com trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Aug 25, 2022 20 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Mount Vernon varsity volleyball team ended their last season at an impressive 34-13, losing in the state quarterfinals to the West Liberty Comets last Nov. 2.Coach Maggie Willems — now in her 13th season as head coach for the Mustangs — expects more success this year.“This has been an outstanding pre-season for Mustang volleyball,” said Willems.“We are excited about all 44 players in our high school program, and anticipate being very successful at every level.”This includes their varsity team returning seven players who started regularly last season, as well as an unnamed senior who has stepped into an open role and is “performing really well.”The squad has been working, Willems said, on mindset training, fundamentals, and has been “hard at work during two-a-days.”“We believe we have several advantages that will help us to have a great season,” said Willems. “Team chemistry, fun, and players with high level experience and training.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Follow trent.bowman.wcinet.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesSpringville volleyball preview: Going for four in a rowSupervisors close Landis Road bridgeFawn Creek Country Club women's golf: Streak stretches to nineMathieux Rehnke graduates from Air Force trainingWapsi Country Club women's golf: Wapsi adds to Anamosa dominance at WEIGACornell alum, former Mount Vernon resident donates kidney to strangerLocal business finds niche in candy offeringsSt. Patrick School biosMidland football: Don't mess with Mother NatureSexual abuse and exploitation charges filed against former coach Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.