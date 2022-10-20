MV volleyball clinches conference tourney for fourth year By Trent Bowman trent.bowman@wcinet.com trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Oct 20, 2022 Oct 20, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Mount Vernon varsity volleyball team has done it again — for the fourth year in a row. Buy Now Mount Vernon’s Madeleine Miller (No. 10) sets the ball up in play at home. Trent Bowman | Staff photo The Mustangs once more won the WaMaC tournament Thursday, Oct. 15, which they hosted on their home court.The wins came against conference foes Benton, 34th-ranked West Delaware, and ninth-ranked Marion. The Mustangs currently sit at fifth in the state. Buy Now Mount Vernon’s Parker Whitham (No. 13) taps the ball over the net. Trent Bowman | Staff photo Buy Now Mount Vernon’s Emma Meester (No. 15) taps the ball over the net in play last week. Trent Bowman | Staff photo “Man, winning the WaMaC tournament is a significant accomplishment, let alone four years in a row,” said Mustangs head coach Maggie Willems.“We’ve worked hard on our mindset in tough situations, and that has really given us the opportunity to succeed in big matches when the pressure is in.” Buy Now Mount Vernon’s Brooke Ellyson (No. 8) serves the ball in play last week. Trent Bowman | Staff photo “Our players are committed all season to continued improvement as players and teammates and that formula leads to a great postseason,” Willems said. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Follow trent.bowman.wcinet.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesNorth Linn welcomes new principalFamily turns farmland to meadow pollinator habitatA part of the Boom: Wethington enjoying being a marching HawkeyeAnamosa cross country: New to the elite crowdDOUBLE THE PLEASURE, DOUBLE THE FUNDr. Sara J. IrelandAnamosa football: Say it ain't soHalloween activity times set for MV, LisbonAnamosa volleyball - Class 3A regional quarterfinal: Finishing where it startedTHE PIRATES AND LYNX ARE YOUR 2022 DISTRICT CHAMPIONS Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.