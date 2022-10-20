The Mount Vernon varsity volleyball team has done it again — for the fourth year in a row.

MVVB 3 Madeleine Miller
Mount Vernon’s Madeleine Miller (No. 10) sets the ball up in play at home.

The Mustangs once more won the WaMaC tournament Thursday, Oct. 15, which they hosted on their home court.

MVVB2 Parker Whitham
Mount Vernon’s Parker Whitham (No. 13) taps the ball over the net.
MVVB 4 Emma Meester
Mount Vernon’s Emma Meester (No. 15) taps the ball over the net in play last week.
MVVB 1 Brooke Ellyson
Mount Vernon’s Brooke Ellyson (No. 8) serves the ball in play last week.

