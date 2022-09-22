The Mount Vernon Volleyball team played in honor of Summer Brand at their game against West Delaware this week. Both teams were playing in honor of people impacted by cancer. Summer is an alum of Mount Vernon and older sister to volleyball team member senior Kameron Brand. The team’s purple hair ribbons in the game were in honor of Summer.
The Mustangs volleyball team took on the West Delaware Hawks Tuesday, Sept. 13 before participating in the Red Oak Tournament last Saturday.
Tuesday, Sept. 13Mount Vernon improved to 8-1 after defeating West Delaware on the road in four sets, 22-25, 25-15, 25-22, and 30-28.
The Mustangs, the second-place team in the WaMac-East, improved to 8-1 following the win, while the West Delaware Hawks dropped to 13-7. The Hawks currently sit at fourth in the conference with a 13-7 record.
Madeleine Miller chipped in 46 assists in the effort. With four sets played, Miller nearly averaged 10 assists per contest.
Chloe Meester continued her successful campaign at the net with 20 kills, averaging five per game. The statistic is just above Meester’s season average of 4.8 per game.
Saturday, Sept. 17 The Mustangs captured the top spot at the Red Oak Invitational Saturday in what coach Maggie Willems deemed a “great day.”
“We were solid in every phase of the game all day,” Willems reflected.
“Our blocking continues to improve, and has become a game changer.
Our team chemistry is so great.”
Willems said she and her fellow coaches are excited about the team’s continued progress, “especially defensively.”
“Being 15-1 in the middle of September is a nice reflection of the great team we have,” said Willems.”
“Also, credit to my very committed and smart assistant coaches.”
The Mustangs went on to defeat Council Bluffs Lincoln (21-8, 21-15), Red Oak (25-7, 21-15), and the Treynor Cardinals (25-19, 25-14) to win the invite and maintain the top spot in the WaMaC-East.