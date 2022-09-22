The Mustangs volleyball team took on the West Delaware Hawks Tuesday, Sept. 13 before participating in the Red Oak Tournament last Saturday.

Tuesday, Sept. 13Mount Vernon improved to 8-1 after defeating West Delaware on the road in four sets, 22-25, 25-15, 25-22, and 30-28.

MVVB Emma Meester
Mount Vernon’s Emma Meester taps the ball over the net in play earlier this season.
MVVB Cancer sucks
The Mount Vernon Volleyball team played in honor of Summer Brand at their game against West Delaware this week. Both teams were playing in honor of people impacted by cancer. Summer is an alum of Mount Vernon and older sister to volleyball team member senior Kameron Brand. The team’s purple hair ribbons in the game were in honor of Summer.
MV VB Ellyson Meester
Mount Vernon’s Brooke Ellyson serves the ball while Chloe Meester is at the net in play earlier this seaosn.

