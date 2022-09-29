The Mount Vernon varsity volleyball team participated in the Iowa City Liberty Fall Classic Saturday, Sept. 24. The event was held in Mount Vernon.

Mustang teammates congratulate Parker Whitham (No. 13) on a crucial point in the game against Dike-New Hartford Saturday morning.

The Mustangs placed second to the Liberty Lightning after rebuffing challenges from Dike New Hartford and Pleasant Valley.

Mount Vernon’s Chloe Meester (No. 16) sets up for a play against Dike New Hartford Saturday, Sept. 24.
The Mount Vernon volleyball team celebrates their win against Dike-New Hartford in play Saturday. The Mustangs won 30-28 and 25-23 against the Wolverines.

