MV volleyball takes second in fall classic By Trent Bowman Sep 29, 2022

The Mount Vernon varsity volleyball team participated in the Iowa City Liberty Fall Classic Saturday, Sept. 24. The event was held in Mount Vernon.

Mustang teammates congratulate Parker Whitham (No. 13) on a crucial point in the game against Dike-New Hartford Saturday morning.

The Mustangs placed second to the Liberty Lightning after rebuffing challenges from Dike New Hartford and Pleasant Valley.Against Dike-New Hartford, one of the powerhouses in volleyball in the state, the Mustangs pulled off a 30-28 and 25-23 victory.Mount Vernon nabbed the first set against the Lightning 25-14, but Liberty proved lightning can strike twice, taking the next two contests 25-15 and 15-8.

Mount Vernon's Chloe Meester (No. 16) sets up for a play against Dike New Hartford Saturday, Sept. 24.

Madeleine Miller had a big day for assists, posting 39 against Pleasant Valley alone. Kameron Brand produced 13 digs against the Spartans as well.

The Mount Vernon volleyball team celebrates their win against Dike-New Hartford in play Saturday. The Mustangs won 30-28 and 25-23 against the Wolverines.

The loss in the final game dropped the Mustangs to 17-2 overall.