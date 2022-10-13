The Mount Vernon volleyball team defeated conference rivals the Marion Wolves Tuesday, Oct. 4 before going 3-2 at the Westside Invite at Cedar Rapids Jefferson, falling to both Ankeny Centennial and Dike-New Hartford.

The Mustangs are now 28-5 as the regular 2022 winds to a close.

Chloe Meester
Mount Vernon’s Chloe Meester (No. 16) lines up the spike on a volleyball in play last week.
Kameron Brand
Mount Vernon’s Kameron Brand (No. 9) prepares to serve the ball in play last week.
postseason
