The Mount Vernon volleyball team defeated conference rivals the Marion Wolves Tuesday, Oct. 4 before going 3-2 at the Westside Invite at Cedar Rapids Jefferson, falling to both Ankeny Centennial and Dike-New Hartford.
The Mustangs are now 28-5 as the regular 2022 winds to a close.
Tuesday, Oct. 4With the win over Marion at home, the Mustangs were declared WaMaC-East conference champs, an honor coach Maggie Willems seemed to relish.
“Being WaMaC-East champions is exciting,” she said.
Mount Vernon took their foes out in three straight sets of 25-19, 25-23, and 25-20.
“Our service pressure was really critical to our success, as it caused lots of disruption to Marion’s offense,” said Willems.
“Our kids are comfortable under pressure, they stick with each other, and always believe that we will have a chance to win the game.”
Madeleine Miller came up with 34 assists over the three sets, while Kameron Brand chipped in with 15 digs.
Saturday, Oct. 8 The Westside Invite at Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School was a mixed bag for the Mustangs. The team defeated Iowa City West, Dubuque Hempstead, and Dowling Catholic, but fell short against Ankeny Centennial and Dike-New Hartford.
Postseason playThe postseason brackets have been released for volleyball.
Mount Vernon will play host to the game Monday, Oct. 17, where they will face off against Iowa Falls-Alden. The game begins at 7 p.m.
The next round between the winner of that bout will also be held at Mount Vernon Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m. They will face off against the winner of the West Marshall and Benton contest.
The Class 3A Region 6 final will be played Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 7 p.m. The location will be determined by the highest ranked team in iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.