Mount Vernon High School drama is inviting audiences to look up to the stars with their production of “Silent Sky” Saturday, Sept. 10, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 11, at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at mvhs.booktix.com or at the door for $10 each.

The show is being directed by Lydia Benesh.

Mount Vernon presents Silent Sky
Mount Vernon presents the student directed play "Silent Sky" Saturday, Sept. 10, and Sunday, Sept. 11, at Mount Vernon Performing Arts Center.

