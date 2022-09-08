Mount Vernon High School drama is inviting audiences to look up to the stars with their production of “Silent Sky” Saturday, Sept. 10, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 11, at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at mvhs.booktix.com or at the door for $10 each.
The show is being directed by Lydia Benesh.
“I’ve loved directing silent sky because it is a beautifully written piece about strong women,” Benesh said. “On top of that I’ve had an amazing cast and crew who have taken the vision in my head and really brought it to life.
From Dramatists Play services comes this description of the play = “When Henrietta Leavitt begins work at the Harvard Observatory in the early 1900s, she isn’t allowed to touch a telescope or express an original idea. Instead, she joins a group of women “computers,” charting the stars for a renowned astronomer who calculates projects in “girl hours” and has no time for the women’s probing theories. As Henrietta, in her free time, attempts to measure the light and distance of stars, she must also take measure of her life on Earth, trying to balance her dedication to science with family obligations and the possibility of love. The true story of 19th-century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt explores a woman’s place in society during a time of immense scientific discoveries, when women’s ideas were dismissed until men claimed credit for them. Social progress, like scientific progress, can be hard to see when one is trapped among earthly complications; Henrietta Leavitt and her female peers believe in both, and their dedication changed the way we understand both the heavens and Earth.”
Benesh said she has wanted to direct a show for a long time, and after coaching a speech event last year, she was ready to try directing a full-length production.
“I’m so grateful that Mr. Stephens trusted me with this play and has helped me along the way,” Benesh said.
She has learned over the course of directing this show how important it is to surround yourself with people who will make your job easier.
“The cast members are all so talented and the crew is brilliant,” Benesh said. “They make rehearsal everyday so easy. Especially my assistant director/stage manager Luke Stephens. This show could not have happened without him.”
The biggest challenges for the show has been the scientific nature of the show.
“Silent Sky is about women astronomers in the early 1900s, so there’s a lot of scientific language that I had to learn in order to convey it to the actors to make sure they were staying true to the story,” Benesh said. “And finding or making vintage astronomy equipment was no easy task.”
Benesh encourages members of the community to come and see this show this weekend.
“Lauren Gunderson wrote a beautiful story of women overcoming challenges to find meaning in their lives,” Benesh said. “The cast and crew have put in months of effort to create an engaging and thought provoking show that is definitely worth checking out.”