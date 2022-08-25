The Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Development Group (CDG), a Main Street Iowa Organization, and Cornell College are working together to offer Viva Mount Vernon, an orientation event meant to introduce new Cornell students to Mount Vernon and Lisbon.
The event will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, with various students working with service organizations throughout Mount Vernon and Lisbon.
All students will then gather in Memorial Park for a picnic lunch provided by Bon Appetite and Cornell. From 1 to 3 p.m., the students will be released to explore Uptown Mount Vernon.
“Cornell College is excited to again be partnering with Uptown Mount Vernon businesses for the ‘Viva Mount Vernon’ event,” said Madison Dockter, Coordinator for the First Year Experience and Parent Communication for Cornell College. “The newest class of Cornell students will participate in a Cornell-led tour of Mount Vernon, as well as in activities to promote their interaction with Uptown Mount Vernon businesses and community spaces.”
Lisbon businesses and other businesses located outside of Uptown Mount Vernon are encouraged to set up tables on the lawn of the First Street Community Center (FSCC), 221 1st St. NE, beginning at 12:30 p.m. on that Saturday. Businesses interested in setting up a space on the lawn of the FSCC are asked to contact Trude Elliott at trudejoelliott@aol.com