Life with a loved one suffering from serious mental health issues can prove frustrating and sometimes heartbreaking. Parents, spouses, siblings, and others can find it hard to know the right thing to do. The NAMI Family-to-Family Program can help alleviate some of the mystery.
Offered by NAMI Linn County at the Ecumenical Community Center, 601 Second Ave. SE, NAMI Family-to-Family is a free eight-week educational course for family members of adults living with mental illness. The program begins at 6 p.m. April 6 and will run on eight Wednesday nights through May 25. Its evidence-based curriculum includes the following:
• Information on illnesses such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depression, anxiety disorders, and more, and how they affect the brain
• Current treatments, including evidence-based therapies, medications, and side effects
• How to manage crises, solve problems, and communicate effectively
• How to develop the confidence and stamina to provide support with compassion
Class size is limited, with social distancing and other protective health measures in place. To enroll, please email nami-lc@hotmail.com and provide a daytime phone number, or phone 319-221-1184 and provide your name, email address, and phone number.