Nancy Jean Becker, 73, of Mount Vernon, passed away Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at the Hallmark Care Center in Mount Vernon.
Memorial Service was held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services in Mount Vernon. Rev. Dennis Fulkerson officiated. Burial was held in the Campbell Cemetery west of Mount Vernon. Visitation was held from 10 a.m. to service time Tuesday at the funeral home.
Nancy Jean was born Jan. 24, 1949, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Harold and Elsie J. Riley Albaugh. She grew up near Clarence, where she attended school. Nancy graduated from the Clarence High School in 1968. Nancy was united in marriage to Richard Becker July 27, 1968, in Tipton. The couple made their home in Cedar Rapids, for a time. Nancy and Richard later purchased and built a home on an acreage in rural Mount Vernon. For over 50 years, they have made this their home and continue at her passing.
Nancy enjoyed all types of gardening. Caring for her flower-bed was always important. Nancy canned the products she grew. Throughout her life, Nancy was blessed with several devoted pet dogs. It was always very evident, the dogs loved her. She sewed clothes, crocheted and did needle-point. Nancy was a member of the Mount Vernon American Legion Auxiliary.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Richard of 54 years; daughter, Tammy (Eric) Nehring of Mount Vernon; five grandchildren, Derek Wilson of Cedar Rapids, Linder Nehring, Dalton Nehring, Layne Nehring, Dahlia Nehring, all of Mount Vernon; a brother, Jerry Albaugh of Marion; other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and grandson.
A memorial fund has been established in Nancy’s name; donations may be directed to the donor’s choice.
Please share your support and memories with Nancy’s family on her Tribute Wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under Obituaries.