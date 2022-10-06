Nancy Jean Becker, 73, of Mount Vernon, passed away Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at the Hallmark Care Center in Mount Vernon.

Memorial Service was held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services in Mount Vernon. Rev. Dennis Fulkerson officiated. Burial was held in the Campbell Cemetery west of Mount Vernon. Visitation was held from 10 a.m. to service time Tuesday at the funeral home.

