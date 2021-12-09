Woodpecker Hill Trail at Pinicon Ridge ParkTake a walk along Pinicon Ridge Park Tuesday, Dec. 14, beginning at 4 p.m. Hilly terrain along this trail features a unique limestone outcropping located in the valley of the park forest and a small water cascade known as “the Horseshoe Falls.” The trail is 1.7 miles in length and takes about 45 minutes to walk, but we intend to take a closer look on the way. Enter the park at 4732 Horseshoe Falls Road and follow the signs to the trailhead near Woodpecker Lodge. Bring a headlamp or flashlight and walking stick, if you like. Cost is $1 per child 16 and under or $2.5 per adult.
Take and make series Make your own bird feeder using an old pop bottle. The pick-up time for this take and make craft series will be held 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, at the Wickiup Hill Learning Center, with kits costing $2.50 each. You pick up a kit and can make the bird feeder at home. The feeders come prefilled with black oil sunflower seeds. Brief instructions will also be included to help guide you through assembly, hanging suggestions and proper seed to refill the feeder.
Solstice rambleCome take a hike on the trails around Wickiup Hill Learning Center on the shortest day of the year (or the longest night of the year) beginning Tuesday, Dec. 21. The hikes run from 5:30 to 7 p.m. If you want to bring a note to say goodbye to the past year or hello to the new one, a brief campfire ceremony will be held at the end of the walk. Cost is $2.50 per adult.
Kids’ ice fishing clinicYouth can learn the finer points of ice fishing at Pinicon Ridge Park Thursday, Dec. 30. Kids will learn how to jig with an ice fishing rod, how a depth finder works and attempt to view fish from an ice shack. All youth will receive a prize for their participation. Cost is $1 a child 16 and under and $2.50 an adult.
Nature immersionTake a nature immersion class Saturday, Jan. 8, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Immerse yourself in nature through the art of Nature Immersion/Forest Bathing with Certified Nature and Forest Therapy Guide, Emelia Sautter. Participants will be guided through a clearly defined sequence of invitations to slow down, allow the senses to open, and experience the environment to deepen the relationship between self and nature. Participants also spend time in silence, listening and feeling with a quiet and accepting presence. These Slow Walks in the Forest are typically 1.5 miles or less and fit for all ages and physical conditions. Ages 15 and up. Cost is $15/person.