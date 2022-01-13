Landowners in southern Linn County, especially In the Mount Vernon and Lisbon community, have started to be contacted about potential easements for the proposed Navigator CO2 pipeline that will be passing to the south and west of Mount Vernon and south of Lisbon along its path to Illinois.
Easements are permanent agreements with landowners to allow the pipelines to be laid on a property for the life of the pipe.
A hearing on the Navigator pipeline project will be held virtually Wednesday, Jan. 19, at 5:30 p.m. by the Iowa Utilities Board on their website.
The City of Mount Vernon is finalizing the language for an opposition to the proposed Navigator CO2 pipeline, which is slated to be reviewed at the Monday, Jan. 17, council meeting.
Mount Vernon city administrator Chris Nosbisch said the city is working with attorneys from Farm Bureau and Sierra Club on language for a resolution against the proposed pipeline.
“The proximity to the city and the safety are the highlights for the city as to why we are very concerned about this pipeline being in our area,” Nosbisch said.
Mount Vernon mayor Tom Wieseler said the city has met with impacted landowners and heard their concerns about proximity to the pipeline and impact to their farms, but like Nosbisch, his concerns for the city are about the safety of a pipeline of this nature being so close to Mount Vernon.
“The impact to public safety if this pipe were to rupture should be a concern for all Mount Vernon residents,” Wieseler said.
Property owners or citizens who would like to file comments on the pipeline project can voice their concerns via the Iowa Utilities Board website and filing a comment on the open docket at https://iub.iowa.gov/online-services/open-docket-comment-form. The Navigator Pipeline project is designated as HLP-2021-0003 Navigator Heartland Greenway LLC, petition for a hazardous liquid pipeline permit.
After the initial public hearing, the Iowa Utilities Board will hold a formal decision on the project at a meeting in April.