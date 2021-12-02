Landowners in rural Mount Vernon and Lisbon have been notified about the potential of two liquid carbon dioxide pipelines to be installed in the communities of Mount Vernon and Lisbon.
Navigator CO2 Ventures has been working on the Heartland Greenway project since October 2021, and has a hearing in front of the Iowa Utilities Board.
One of their pipes will extend south of Mount Vernon and Lisbon, and a north running pipeline will also proceed to the west of the Mount Vernon community.
Carbon sequestration, according to Navigator’s Heartland Greenway project website, takes some of the dangerous gasses created in manufacturing ethanol and other biodiesel gasses and then converts that into liquid carbon dioxide to be stored under a site in central Illinois. The carbon gasses are stored more than a mile underground, and is looking to store more than 10 million metric tons of CO2 per year in its first year of operation. The pipelines running underground around Mount Vernon and Lisbon will run that liquid carbon dioxide from agricultural facilities to the location in Central Illinois.
A public hearing on the pipeline construction project will be held Monday, Dec. 6, at Cedar Rapids at the Veterans’ Memorial Building beginning at 6 p.m. and is landowners opportunity to address Navigator about the project.
A local group will also be holding a meeting of concerned landowners Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Southeast Linn Community Center. The group, according to organizer Jessica Wiskus, is not politically affiliated in any capacity, and wants to present information to Mount Vernon and Lisbon landowners as well as allow local landowners an opportunity to discuss the potential impact of the project. The group will also present information about easements, surveyors, land agents and other issues that might be things people need to know about in relation to the project.