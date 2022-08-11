A new 5-megawatt (MW) energy storage system in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, has doubled Alliant Energy’s battery storage capacity in the state. The recently completed, state-of-the-art battery system is another significant step in Alliant Energy’s development of storage capacity to complement its growing renewable energy portfolio and meet customer needs.

Deer Park Battery
The Deer Park Battery will double Alliant Energy’s battery capacity in the state, part of Alliant’s goal of increasing capcity across the state and transferring to affordable renewable energy.

“While Alliant Energy has operated battery storage systems for several years, battery technology has advanced by leaps and bounds enabling new projects to deliver greater efficiency, performance and affordability,” said Mayuri Farlinger, vice president of customer and community engagement at Alliant Energy. “We see enormous potential for energy storage systems as we continue our transition to safe, reliable and cost-effective renewable energy for our customers.”

