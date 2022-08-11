A new 5-megawatt (MW) energy storage system in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, has doubled Alliant Energy’s battery storage capacity in the state. The recently completed, state-of-the-art battery system is another significant step in Alliant Energy’s development of storage capacity to complement its growing renewable energy portfolio and meet customer needs.
“While Alliant Energy has operated battery storage systems for several years, battery technology has advanced by leaps and bounds enabling new projects to deliver greater efficiency, performance and affordability,” said Mayuri Farlinger, vice president of customer and community engagement at Alliant Energy. “We see enormous potential for energy storage systems as we continue our transition to safe, reliable and cost-effective renewable energy for our customers.”
This new battery system stores energy from the grid at times of the day when demand is low and releases it when it’s needed to power homes and businesses. Adjacent to Alliant Energy’s Deer Run substation in Cedar Rapids, the new battery system can store enough electricity to power approximately 5,000 homes for two hours. The site increases Alliant Energy’s battery power in Iowa from roughly 3.5 MW to 8.5 MW. In addition to serving as an energy storage resource, Alliant Energy plans to capitalize on research and development opportunities by closely studying the system’s performance, design features and grid integration.
“Guided by our purpose-driven strategy, we are constantly looking for new ways to serve customers, build stronger communities and deliver more sustainable energy,” said Farlinger. “When paired with renewable resources like wind and solar, energy storage solutions add value to our generation portfolio, improve reliability and help meet customer needs.”
Alliant Energy has developed a comprehensive Clean Energy Blueprint that outlines how the company will advance its transition to cleaner and more affordable energy solutions including the addition of nearly 400 MW of solar energy and 75 MW of battery energy storage in Iowa. With increasing sustainability expectations from customers and businesses, Alliant Energy delivers proven solutions to cost-effectively accelerate renewable energy generation and reduce carbon emissions.