Summer is an excellent time for teens to indulge in pleasure reading. With more free time and no assigned reading, they can choose whatever genre or topic they like. Cole Library’s Young Adult Collection just added a ton of new books and there’s sure to be something for every reader. Here’s a list of award-winning and most-anticipated new young adult titles now available for check out!
Fantasy: The Tower of Nero by Rick Riordan, Raybearer by Jordan Ifueko, The Beast Player by Nahoko Uehashi, Lore by Alexandra Bracken, Deeplight by Frances Hardinge, and We Hunt the Flame by Hafsah Faizal.
Contemporary Fiction: The Black Kids by Christina Hammonds Reed, Kate in Waiting by Becky Albertalli, What I Carry by Jennifer Longo, and This Is My America by Kim Johnson.
Historical Fiction: When They Left by Monica Hesse.
Mystery/Thriller: You Owe Me a Murder by Eileen Cook, Little White Lies by Jennifer Lynn Barnes, Pride and Premeditation by Tirzah Price, and I Know You Remember by Jennifer Donaldson.
Graphic Novel: Fence series by C.S. Pacat and Joana la Fuente, Heartstoppers series by Alice Oseman, Almost American Girl: An Illustrated Memoir by Robin Ha, The Girl from the Sea by Molly Knox Ostertag, and Banned Book Club by Kim Hyun Sook.