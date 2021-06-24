New security cameras have been installed in downtown Lisbon that give a view of the intersections of Washington Street and Main Street, as well as several downtown businesses. Work is ongoing to relocate the security camera server at the Lisbon City Park.
The securing cameras give Lisbon city staff the ability to view or review footage on the cameras in case there is an incident in the areas, Lisbon city administrator Brandon Siggins said. The Mount Vernon-Lisbon Police Department also has access to the cameras.
“We’re looking to install one more wide angle camera on the Lisbon History Center, but otherwise we have a good overview of that intersection,” Siggins said.
Work is ongoing with the contractors to move the server for the security camera at the Lisbon City Park outside of the Lisbon Splash Pad, because of the pool chemicals and humidity that might be impacting that server.
Siggins was hopeful work would be finished on that portion of the cameras before June 24.
Lisbon council member Stephanie Kamberling said that it would be nice to have the cameras relocated at the park sooner rather than later, noting the increased crowds at the Lisbon Splash Pad.