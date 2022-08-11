Brandon Horman had only been on the job a handful of days in June before finding himself in an exclusive club.

He had made the jump from Lisbon junior high language arts teacher and varsity boys basketball coach to the school’s new activities director. He was on the spot immediately.

Brandon Horman
Brandon Horman is the new activities director for Lisbon Schools. He hit the ground running with his job starting to help organize state tournament transportation for the Lisbon baseball and softball tournaments.

