Brandon Horman had only been on the job a handful of days in June before finding himself in an exclusive club.
He had made the jump from Lisbon junior high language arts teacher and varsity boys basketball coach to the school’s new activities director. He was on the spot immediately.
“We found ourselves in an amazing situation, as we were fortunate to have both the baseball and softball teams qualify for their respective state tournaments,” Horman said.
Less than two percent of schools in the entire state were able to say they had qualified both teams for state. Lisbon was one such school.
“To be a part of that small percentage is pretty incredible and a testament to years of hard work,” said Horman.
He said the first few weeks of the job “were great” while emphasizing “the amazing support that our community provides.” Whether the support was through working admissions, concessions, or supporting the two teams as a spectator, “Lion Pride was present and helped make for a great transition as we hosted six postseason games,” he said.
That isn’t to say there weren’t some logistics involved.
“With this being the first year that the IAHSAA and IGHSAU hosted state during the same week, it created some new challenges to work through, said Horman.
This involved sending the baseball team and softball teams, as well as their entourages, to Carroll and Fort Dodge, respectively.
“With the help and guidance of Rod Kelley, our transportation director, and some additional community members, we were able to get creative and meet the needs of each of our teams, and ensure they were where they needed to be, and with the equipment they needed to have,” Horman said.
Horman, originally from Wheatland, graduated from Calamus-Wheatland. He said his wife, Jess, also attended a smaller rural school. The experience made an impression on them both.
Before heading to Lisbon, Horman spent 13 years as an educator in the Cedar Rapids School District “in a variety of classroom and leadership positions”, also coaching high school basketball for 11 of those years, in addition to three of those years coaching a variety of middle school sports.
Horman’s family grew during this time, and he and Jess looked for a change.
“We were both fortunate to experience the first-hand benefits of a community school, and knew that this was something that we wanted for our three boys (Beckam, 8, Paxton, 6, and Krew, 2) as well. To have the opportunity for our children to attend a school with rich traditions in academics, athletics and fine arts, we felt this was a great fit to be a part of something special,” said Horman.
“To Jess and I, family is everything and is always at the center of any decision we make, and is a large reason why we picked Lisbon,” he said. “We felt this would be a great place for our family to call home.”
Sports, he indicated, have always been a central part of his life.
“I spent hours upon hours attending various sporting and fine arts events involving my brothers, cousins and uncles,” Horman said.
“It always provided an opportunity for our family to be together, and show our support for one another and their respective communities. As I went through school and learned from my parents, teachers and coaches, I knew that I wanted to someday be in a place to hopefully help kids find and develop their passions,” said Horman.
“Throughout the past 15 years, I have been able to enjoy doing this from the classroom and sideline, and look forward to continuing this from my new role.
“I am excited to work alongside a great team of leaders that we have at Lisbon, while working to meet the needs of our students and to provide them with opportunities to learn and achieve a high level of success,” Horman said.
“In my role particularly, I look forward to supporting my colleagues in hopes to offer the best experience possible for all stakeholders.”