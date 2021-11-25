The Mount Vernon girls’ basketball program started a new chapter this year following a difficult 1-20 season a year ago.
New head coach Nate Sanderson, bringing a record of 199-196 to Mount Vernon, already has an impressive understanding of his new team, as he detailed his plans for the Mustangs in the new season.
”This year’s team will consist of a healthy mixture of youth and experience,” Sanderson said. “Seniors Liz Doughtery and McKenzie Rentschler both have significant varsity experience. Doughtery moves exceptionally well for her size and is a difficult match-up offensively,” he said.
”Rentschler is at full strength following a junior campaign hampered by a lingering bout with COVID. She is a confident shooter, and a capable ball-handler,” said Sanderson.
Joining Dougherty and Rentschler in the starting lineup would be juniors Lilly See and Kameron Brand.
”See has a unique ability to break defenses down off the dribble, and has clever footwork around the basket,” the coach said.
”Brand will take over at the point guard position full-time this season. Her length and poise make her an ideal candidate to facilitate the offense.
“Rounding out the starting lineup will be either senior Ashlyn Steen or sophomore Peyton Simpson. Steen is a relentless competitor that plays exceptionally hard at all times. She sets a terrific example for others by how hard she works. She provides a spark especially at the defensive end.
”Simpson will be an intriguing piece of the puzzle this year. She has the potential to be one of our best players by season’s end. She has shown the ability to score at all three levels,” Sanderson said.
There will be some significant schematic changes to the Mustang approach this year, the coach indicated.
”Offensively, we will attempt to spread the floor to create space to drive the basketball, and for our posts to operate around the rim.
”Defensively, we have implemented a 2-3 zone to start the year. The concepts are completely new for most of our players, and I expect we will continue to improve as the season progresses,” he said.
Sanderson praised his team’s culture in the early weeks of the season.
”Players look forward to being together. They are working hard and are eager to learn. They are having fun in practice, and they are optimistic about the future of the program,” he said.
”Obviously, much of what our players are learning is new this year and I expect we will show significant growth from the beginning of the season to the end. Once we settle into our roles and become more comfortable with our schemes it will be exciting to see where we end up at season’s end,” said Sanderson.
”The WaMaC will continue to be strong again this season. Center Point-Urbana, Solon, Benton, and Vinton-Shellsburg were all ranked in the preseason. Marion, Clear Creek-Amana, and Williamsburg will be formidable.There will be no off nights for us this season.”