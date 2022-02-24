While Nancy Drew and the Hardy Boys aren’t toping the charts anymore, teen sleuths are still a key feature in young adult literature. Three bestselling mysteries were added to the Young Adult collection this week and they’re perfect for anyone looking for a thrilling new book.
High school can be hard, especially if you are top students at an elite private school like Devon and Chiamaka in Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé’s book Ace of Spades. After being selected as prefects, senior year turns treacherous for our main characters as they start receiving anonymous threats. With secrets that could ruin their futures about to be revealed, Devon and Chiamaka must team up to stop this mysterious messenger.
In Dana Schwartz’s historical thriller Anatomy: A Love Story, Hazel Sinnett dreams of being a surgeon. Kicked out of her school lectures for being a woman, renowned professor Dr. Beecham strikes up a deal — if Hazel can pass the medical examine he will let her continue her studies. Without access to her dissection classes, Hazel enlists the aid of resurrection man Jack Currer to procure her corpses to study. But graverobbing isn’t a safe profession, more so as a Jack’s friends and colleagues start to go missing. Together Hazel and Jack uncover more than just bodies and the dirt leads straight to the heart of Edinburgh society.
Good As Dead by Holly Jackson the is third book in her “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” series. In this highly-awaited finale, Pip is still recovering from her last case while prepping for college and producing her popular investigative podcast. When she starts receiving cryptic messages threating her own safety, and with police unwilling to act, Pip takes on her own investigation. Now she must follow the clues being dropped at her doorstep before she becomes the victim in her own case.
Stop into Cole Library to check out these or other mysteries from the Young Adult section.