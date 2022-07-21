The City of Mount Vernon, the Mount Vernon Area Arts Council, Mount Vernon Parks & Rec and the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Development Group (CDG) have announced the unveiling of Mount Vernon’s newest City park.
Hilltop Park, formerly the alley between Scarlett Boutique (110 1st St. SW) and The Sweet Factory (118 1st St. SW), will be unveiled on Thursday, July 28, beginning at 4 p.m. with a ribbon cutting and ceremony. All are welcome.
“This is a great example of a project made only better through collaboration with various entities,” said Joe Jennison, Director of Main Street and Marketing for the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Development Group (CDG). “Change is incremental. When I started with CDG in 2010, one of the first meetings I sat in on was a City/CDG Design Committee meeting where the final streetscape was approved. Hilltop Park is the first major step toward completion of that longer term project.”
Originally part of the City Streetscape Plan, the park was built and paid for with City LOST funds, and finished with artwork, tables, benches and an interactive chalk feature provided with funds from the Mount Vernon Area Arts Council and the CDG Design Committee, with help from granted funds from the Reichardt Family Foundation through Above + Beyond Cancer.
Expected at the event will be representatives from the various organizations as well as a chalk art demonstration from Brielle Hufendick and Eliza Nelson, 2022 winners of Mount Vernon’s annual Chalk the Walk event. Music will be provided by Lane Gaffney.
A brief program and ribbon cutting will take place at 4:45 p.m., followed by ice cream provided by The Sweet Factory and cookies provided by Bon Appetit at Cornell.
The event is free and open to the public. More information is available by contacting Joe Jennison at (319) 210-9935 or through email at director@visitmvl.com.