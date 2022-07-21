The City of Mount Vernon, the Mount Vernon Area Arts Council, Mount Vernon Parks & Rec and the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Development Group (CDG) have announced the unveiling of Mount Vernon’s newest City park.

Hilltop Park, formerly the alley between Scarlett Boutique (110 1st St. SW) and The Sweet Factory (118 1st St. SW), will be unveiled on Thursday, July 28, beginning at 4 p.m. with a ribbon cutting and ceremony. All are welcome.

Recommended for you