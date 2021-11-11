Mount Vernon-Lisbon police department has a new police sergeant.
Sgt. Daniel “Willie” Daubs was named as the newest sergeant for the Mount Vernon Police Department.
The position has been vacant in the department for more than six years, explained Mount Vernon-Lisbon Police chief Doug Shannon. With the merger of the Mount Vernon and Lisbon Police departments, the need for a police sergeant for the department who would act as a second in command would be more beneficial.
Daubs and officer Jason Blinks both applied for the sergeant position and went through an interview with an independent panel, Shannon and both city administrators.
“After that interview process, everyone was in agreement that William Daubs was our candidate of choice,” Shannon said. “Both candidates had the skills we’d want in a police sergeant.”
Mount Vernon city administrator Chris Nosbisch noted that the process was very legitimate and came with a clear recommendation at the end.
In a small department like Mount Vernon, that sergeant role fills more as a second in command position, as opposed to that same title in larger police forces.
Daubs has served with the Mount Vernon police department since April 9, 1999. Daubs will attend First Line Supervisory training to enhance his skills and abilities.
Daubs children, Mason and Celia, pinned the new rank on Daubs uniform at the council meeting following the promotion