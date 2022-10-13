A new crypto scam has been hitting residents of Linn County over the past few weeks.
Lt. Dave Beuter, criminal division commander of the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, explained that scammers have been using the names of sheriff’s office employees and advising victims they have missed jury duty and now have a warrant for their arrest. Victims of the scam are further told that they can take care of the warrant by submitting a payment through a kiosk. The victims are often directed to a Bitcoin or similar cryptocurrency kiosk and are told to deposit the money into the machine and then scan a QR code that was sent to them. Some victims have then been directed to come to the Sheriff’s Office after they have deposited the money into the kiosk in an effort to make the scam appear to be legitimate.
Beuter said if anyone has received a call similar to this, be advised this is a scam, and the victim will be out the money they paid.
“A law enforcement agency will never request payment for a citation or warrant through these types of kiosks or ask you to purchase gift cards to keep you from going to jail,” Beuter said. “If you receive a call similar to this, just hang up. Do not send money through a crypto currency kiosk or purchase gift cards in an attempt to take care of a warrant to keep from going to jail.
“Please note that these scammers sound very convincing and will go to great lengths to get you to give them money. When in doubt, hang up on the caller and contact your local law enforcement agency.”
If you feel that you have been a victim of a scam, contact your local law enforcement agency.