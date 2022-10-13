A new crypto scam has been hitting residents of Linn County over the past few weeks.

Lt. Dave Beuter, criminal division commander of the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, explained that scammers have been using the names of sheriff’s office employees and advising victims they have missed jury duty and now have a warrant for their arrest. Victims of the scam are further told that they can take care of the warrant by submitting a payment through a kiosk. The victims are often directed to a Bitcoin or similar cryptocurrency kiosk and are told to deposit the money into the machine and then scan a QR code that was sent to them. Some victims have then been directed to come to the Sheriff’s Office after they have deposited the money into the kiosk in an effort to make the scam appear to be legitimate.

