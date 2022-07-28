New website developer approved By Nathan Countryman nathan.countryman@wcinet.com nathan.countryman Author email Jul 28, 2022 14 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The City of Mount Vernon has approved DeNovo as the developer for a new city website.City administrator Chris Nosbisch said that there were two firms interviewed for the new website design.“The committee deciding on the group was excited what DeNovo brought to the table, and is looking forward to this moving forward,” Nosbisch said.Nosbisch said there’s a $30,000 proposed design cost for the new website, but he expects that to grow as the council and staff engineer it.There will be some carry over for designs on both the wayfinding signage and the Lester Buresh Family Community Wellness Center’s websites to people know they are from the same community.As for timeframe, Nosbisch said completion will happen sometime in the next six to eight months.“I can’t say how excited I am to see this moving forward,” said council member Scott Rose. “This has been a process six years in the making at this point.”Council changes urban renewal district to include police departmentThe City of Mount Vernon changed the urban renewal district to include the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Police Department building at 380 Old Lincoln Highway.That will allow the city to take some of the fund improvements via tax increment funding (TIF) to make improvements to the building.City administrator Chris Nosbisch said that doesn’t change the costs of the project or the plans, and allows the city to reverse referendum borrowing for improvements to the facilities. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save nathan.countryman Author email Follow nathan.countryman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAnamosa softball: Watters named to All-RVC elite-teamSpringville softball: Rewarded for a job well doneBetween the lines: Power pitching programAnamosa baseball: Wilt earns coveted All-Star inviteAnamosa City golf: Recker claims second City titleMidland baseball: Sauer named first-team All-TRC baseballAnamosa baseball: Loaded with All-RVC talentNext cowgirl queens crownedMartelle celebrates 150 years July 30 and July 31Carl Frederick Images Videos